news

Prime Minister: Yes there is a government crisis ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has acknowledged that his government is facing a crisis, following a split in the cabinet on whether Estonia should sign the UN Global Migration Compact and calls from Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader Jevgeni Ossinovski for the justice minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria), who opposes the deal, to resign. More tacit calls for foreign minister Sven Mikser (SDE) to step down have come from Urmas Paet MEP (Reform).

"The government discussion yesterday and the demand by the chairman of SDE today indicate that the coalition's work performance has suffered a serious blow," Mr Ratas stated on his social media account on Friday morning.

Mr Reinsalu's party, Pro Patria, oppose the compact, which involves world leaders attending a meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 10-11 December, as does the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Returning to Tallinn ahead of schedule

"I have always stressed that the role of the prime minister is to maintain the government's ability to work, always stand up for the interest of our state and people and enhance our international reputation. I will be guided by this principle today, too," Mr Ratas added.

"I am currently on a tour of Ida-Viru County, but I will alter my schedule and return to Tallinn earlier than planned. I have called for an extraordinary Centre Party board meeting today at 17.00 to discuss the situation that has arisen. I consider it my duty and task to ensure internal stability and an operational government regardless of the fact that the elections will take place in three months," he continued.

Meanwhile Mr Reinsalu is due to make an announcement regarding his position, at 13.30 EET.

The crisis has gone all the way to the president's office. Kersti Kaljulaid stated that without government unity on the issue, she would not attend the meeting. For his part Mr Reinsalu, on legal advice and citing Austria, which opposes the deal, as a case study, questioned the president's powers over the government on the issue.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasurmas reinsaluunestonian governmentestonia in the unun global compact on migrationgovernment of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
15.11

Government still not united on UN compact

15.11

Green light probable for Biodiversity Party

15.11

Pro Patria electoral top runners named, two districts unfilled

15.11

Government welcomes Theresa May Brexit deal

15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Tallinn mayor: Revamped Gonsiori Street prioritises public transport

15.11

Interior Ministry not to support bill allowing dual citizenship

15.11

Poll: Estonia 200 now fifth most popular party

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

14.11

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

14.11

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:06

Justice Minister: I'm not beholden to Social Democrats, staying put

13:44

Justice minister to make announcement Friday lunchtime Updated

13:28

Prime Minister: Yes there is a government crisis

13:12

Eesti, Nelja Energia deal puts Jevgeni Ossinovski under fire

11:56

Ossinovski demanding Reinsalu's resignation

10:49

Anvelt on police labour crisis: We've done everything possible

09:53

Estonia 200 only just sussing out potential Riigikogu candidates

08:57

Nordica to shut down 8 routes from Tallinn next summer

00:39

President Kaljulaid issues statement on UN Global Compact

15.11

Government still not united on UN compact

15.11

Green light probable for Biodiversity Party

15.11

Pro Patria electoral top runners named, two districts unfilled

15.11

Government welcomes Theresa May Brexit deal

15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Tallinn mayor: Revamped Gonsiori Street prioritises public transport

15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

15.11

Interior Ministry not to support bill allowing dual citizenship

15.11

Poll: Estonia 200 now fifth most popular party

15.11

Nestor, Knesset speaker meet in Jerusalem, talk increased cooperation

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: