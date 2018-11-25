news

Estonia to lead Baltic defence cooperation next year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Ministers of Defence of the Baltic states in Vilnius at the weekend. 23-24 November 2018.
The Ministers of Defence of the Baltic states in Vilnius at the weekend. 23-24 November 2018. Source: (Ministry of Defence)
News

At a meeting held in Vilnius on Friday, the Ministers of Defence of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania discussed the development of defence cooperation both among the three countries themselves as well as within NATO and the EU. In 2019, Estonia will be the lead country responsible for coordinating defence cooperation in the Baltics.

The three ministers emphasised that Europe's security is ensured by a united NATO and strong transatlantic relations. EU defence initiatives can only be complementary to those, said Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria).

Explored at the meeting was the topic of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's defence cooperation with the US, as were means of bringing additional troops into the region in the event of a crisis.

Luik also provided his Baltic colleagues with an overview of Estonia's proposals regarding the conduct of Baltic Host, an Estonian-, Latvian- and Lithuanian-led exercise in the hosting of allied troops arriving in the region, from 2019-2023.

Under the guidance of Estonia as the lead nation of Baltic defence cooperation next year, emphasis will be placed on the mutual coordination of various defence policy topics, cooperation in capability development, cyber cooperation, and the updating of the operation principles of the Baltic Air Surveillance Network (BALTNET).

On Saturday, the defence ministers met with Commander of the US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) Maj. Gen. Kirk Smith and Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ) Vice Adm. Colin Kilrain, with whom they discussed the state of play in as well as the future of cooperation between the special operations forces of the Baltics, the US and NATO.

In addition to this meeting, Luik also attended a parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Lithuanian Armed Forces as well as a reception hosted by Lithuanian Minister of Defence Raimundas Karbolis and Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Jonas Zukas.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are linked by several projects in defence cooperation, such as the Baltic Defence College located in Tartu, BALTNET, the BALTBAT cooperation framework for armed forces, as well as cooperation in several other fields as well.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natojüri luikministry of defencedefence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.11

Embassy reopening in Budapest to expand Estonia's presence in region

23.11

Actor reads through entire UN Global Migration Compact, takes 2 hours

23.11

Legal clarity yet to be reached on Abkhazian-Estonian citizenship issue

23.11

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

23.11

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

23.11

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

23.11

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

23.11

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

Opinion
12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE members picketing the Stenbock House in Tallinn.

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

In connection with the ongoing controversy over the UN Global Compact on Migration, the extended board of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) issued an appeal on the weekend, calling on the public to mobilise in defence of the sovereignty and constitutional order of Estonia.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
25.11

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

25.11

Estonia to lead Baltic defence cooperation next year

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Alutaguse established as Estonia's sixth national park

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

25.11

Paet: Let Estonian government decide on migration pact with a vote

24.11

Day in the Life: Loone the train conductor

24.11

Riigikogu committee forwards draft UN migration pact statement to plenary

24.11

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

24.11

University of Tartu to join U4 university network

23.11

Deputy committee chair: Allowing referendums populist, not doable

23.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

23.11

Embassy reopening in Budapest to expand Estonia's presence in region

23.11

Actor reads through entire UN Global Migration Compact, takes 2 hours

23.11

Legal clarity yet to be reached on Abkhazian-Estonian citizenship issue

23.11

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

23.11

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

23.11

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

23.11

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

23.11

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: