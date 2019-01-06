news

Kallas: EKRE danger to constitutional order, cooperation impossible

News
ERR
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) introduced its campaign platform on Saturday, further reiterating its national-conservative course. Commenting on it, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said on Sunday that it is now clearer than ever that Reform won't be able to work with EKRE in a potential future coalition.

While there have been voices within the Reform Party, most prominently that of Kristen Michal, head of the party's Tallinn branch, who have said that the party may consider working with EKRE, Ms Kallas made it clear already early on in the campaign that personally, she wouldn't.

Commenting on EKRE's platform, Ms Kallas said that EKRE isn't a potential partner because the party is a danger to Estonia's constitutional order.

"If you add the downright populist economic and financial policy as well as leaving the European Union, it is clear that EKRE's aim is to destroy Estonia and weaken our ties to our allies in the West," Ms Kallas said.

EKRE won't be able to fulfil its campaign promises, a fact which the party's leaders are well aware of, Ms Kallas added: "They are deliberately betraying the voters by scaring them and making false promises. The Reform Party can't accept this sort of behaviour. EKRE itself has done everything in its power to leave the other parties no choice but to exclude any cooperation with them in leading Estonia."

The statement that EKRE is a danger to the state's constitutional order is no small matter, especially coming from the leader of a major political party. Estonia's constitutional order is what applicants for citizenship swear to uphold when they are naturalised, and the basis of the work of Estonia's security authorities. Considering the seriousness of the subject, with her comment Ms Kallas goes beyond calling EKRE a populist party and identifies it as an actual threat to this country.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

