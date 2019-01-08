news

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kaspar Korjus, outgoing managing director of Estonia's e-Residency programme.
Kaspar Korjus, outgoing managing director of Estonia's e-Residency programme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Kaspar Korjus, managing director of Estonia's e-Residency programme, announced his resignation on Tuesday. Until his replacement is found, Deputy Director Ott Vatter will serve as the programme's acting director.

Since the inception of the programme, Estonia has granted e-residency to 50,000 people, and e-resident entrepreneurs have stated 6,000 businesses in Estonia. Now was the right time to pass off the baton, Mr Korjus found, as over four years, the e-Residency programme has been launched successfully.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) confirmed that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications would continue moving forward with implementing the proposals of e-Residency 2.0, and the change in managing director would not affect the growth of the programme.

"Kaspar Korjus has managed to get the programme to a good state," Mr Tammist said. "Through taxes alone, e-residency has brought in nearly €10 million in profits to the Estonian economy."

Deputy Secretary-General for IT and Telecom Siim Sikkut said that a contest would be held to find a new managing director for the programme, who will have the chance to the e-Residency programme and team to the next level and turn a state startup initiative into a strong national source of revenue.

E-Residency traces its roots back to an idea submitted to a contest held by the the Estonian Development Fund in 2014 by Taavi Kotka, Siim Sikkut and Ruth Annus. The programme first launched on 1 December of that year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

e-residencyministry of economic affairs and communicationskaspar korjusrene tammist


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
07.01

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

07.01

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

07.01

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

07.01

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

07.01

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

07.01

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

07.01

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

07.01

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:57

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:17

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

17:47

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

17:05

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

15:56

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

15:14

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

13:53

Tallinn to acquire over 650 electric buses by 2035

12:58

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

11:56

Kristina Kallas: Our ads drew attention to existing issue

10:44

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

09:59

Controversial ads at Tallinn tram stop replaced by Estonia 200 ads

08:57

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Latvia on brink of four-party coalition sign of things to come in Estonia? Updated

07.01

Automatic rifle gone missing during Siil exercise still not found

07.01

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

07.01

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

07.01

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

07.01

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

07.01

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

07.01

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: