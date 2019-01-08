E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

Kaspar Korjus, managing director of Estonia's e-Residency programme, announced his resignation on Tuesday. Until his replacement is found, Deputy Director Ott Vatter will serve as the programme's acting director.

Since the inception of the programme, Estonia has granted e-residency to 50,000 people, and e-resident entrepreneurs have stated 6,000 businesses in Estonia. Now was the right time to pass off the baton, Mr Korjus found, as over four years, the e-Residency programme has been launched successfully.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) confirmed that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications would continue moving forward with implementing the proposals of e-Residency 2.0, and the change in managing director would not affect the growth of the programme.

"Kaspar Korjus has managed to get the programme to a good state," Mr Tammist said. "Through taxes alone, e-residency has brought in nearly €10 million in profits to the Estonian economy."

Deputy Secretary-General for IT and Telecom Siim Sikkut said that a contest would be held to find a new managing director for the programme, who will have the chance to the e-Residency programme and team to the next level and turn a state startup initiative into a strong national source of revenue.

E-Residency traces its roots back to an idea submitted to a contest held by the the Estonian Development Fund in 2014 by Taavi Kotka, Siim Sikkut and Ruth Annus. The programme first launched on 1 December of that year.

