Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti announced that Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Command Sgt. Maj. Siim Saliste is to become the next Allied Command Operations (ACO) Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

"I am confident in Command Sgt. Major. Saliste's leadership abilities and look forward to having him join the ACO Command Team" Gen. Scaparrotti said according to a Ministry of Defence press release. "His experience, knowledge, and commitment to the service members and mission make him especially qualified to assume this important duty."

Command Sgt. Maj. Saliste has served as Command Sergeant Major of the EDF since May 2014, where he is responsible for the readiness, development and training of the EDF's non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

The Command Senior Enlisted Leader serves as a personal adviser to the SACEUR on matters related to the Alliance's enlisted forces and is responsible for representing their needs to the leadership.

Sgt. Major. Siim Saliste entered service as a member of the EDF in 1994. He has served on missions in Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Afghanistan, as well as in the Scouts Battalion, at the Estonian National Defence College, and at the Headquarters Allied Force Command Heidelberg, now NATO's Allied Land Comand, among other service. He graduated from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy in Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2007.

