news

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
A bus stop at Röa village in Järva County on Tuesday morning.
A bus stop at Röa village in Järva County on Tuesday morning. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Less than 24 hours after a new low for the winter of 2018-19 of -22.3C was recorded in the central Estonian town of Jõgeva, Tuesday morning saw that figure beaten by three degrees, in Lääne-Viru County.

A temperature of -25.3C was recorded at Väke-Maarja, approximately equidistant between Tallinn and Tartu, at 08.00 EET. The Lääne-Viru County village, which is only around 40km from Jõgeva where the previous low of the season was recorded at around 11.00 on Monday, had seen temperatures lower than -20C at the same time.

This latest figure is a two-year low however. Temperatures through the largely mild winter of 2017-18 did not reach close to that level once.

The cold spell is affecting much of the country including the capital and north coast. Only the western isles of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa and the surrounding archipelago will experience significantly milder temperatures, as much as 20 degrees warmer, as the region often does given the moderating influence of the sea.

The lowest temperature registered in January 2018 was -14.4C. This was something of an outlier in recent years, however: in January 2017 temperatures got down to -25C and on 8 January 2016, temperatures as low as -30C were reported.

According to national regulations, if outside temperatures are at-20C or lower, and no return school transport is organised, classes for grades 1 through to 6 can be cancelled.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian weather serviceestonian weatherwinter temperatures in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

21.01

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

21.01

Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

21.01

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Gallery: Estonia's first Women's March held in Tallinn

Opinion
18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

18.01

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

18.01

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:16

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

13:14

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

12:37

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

11:53

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

11:01

Anu Tali begins second half of final season conducting Florida orchestra

10:24

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

09:46

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

08:59

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

21.01

Riigikogu defence committee not commenting on defence procurement in future

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

21.01

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

21.01

Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

21.01

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: