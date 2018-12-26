Temperatures approaching zero making for slippery conditions

Following a white Christmas throughout most of Estonia, Wednesday will see sleet and even rain in parts of the country, and temperatures hovering around the freezing point will means slippery road conditions.

Early Wednesday morning, many major highways were salted or wet, but some patches were still icy, the Estonian Road Administration said.

Eastern parts of the country will see scattered rain or sleet. Temperatures throughout the day will remain around the freezing point, as a result of which road conditions may remain slippery.

