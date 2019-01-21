news

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
The lowest temperature so far for the winter of 2018-19 has been recorded in Jõgeva (picture is illustrative).
The lowest temperature so far for the winter of 2018-19 has been recorded in Jõgeva (picture is illustrative). Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

A new record low for the current winter, -22.3C, was recorded in the central Estonian city of Jõgeva on Monday.

The temperature, recorded at the town's meteorological station at 11.00 EET, was almost matched in Väike-Maarja, 40km to the north, where a value of -20.5C was recorded on Monday morning.

Jõgeva, which lies about 130km southeast of Tallinn, and 40km northwest of Tartu, was also the site of the lowest ever air temperature to be recorded in Estonia, -43.5C, in January 1940.

Being away from the moderating influence of the Baltic Sea, the coldest temperatures recorded each winter in Estonia tend to be in the southeastern portion of the country. Conversely, the hottest summer temperatures are often recorded in that region too, for the same reason.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

temperatures in estoniaestonian weatherestonian meteorology


2019 Riigikogu election
