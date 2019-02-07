ERR hosted a live pre-election debate on Thursday featuring panelists Yana Toom (Centre), Riina Sikkut (SDE), Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform), Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Isamaa) and Liina Normet (Estonia 200). Moderated by ERR News' Aili Vahtla, those who missed the live stream can watch it here.

The panel was an all-woman selection of party representatives, and focussed on the impending elections on 3 March, with topics covered including education, health issues and the role of women in politics and beyond.

The panel consisted of:

Yana Toom MEP (Centre)

Riina Sikkut (Minister of Health and Labour, SDE)

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Member of the Riigikogu, Reform)

Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Isamaa)

Liina Normet (Estonia 200)

The moderator was Aili Vahtla (ERR News), and the debate was introduced by Elo Ellermaa (ERR).

A gallery of the event is below.