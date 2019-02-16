news

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Construction cranes in Tallinn with St. Olaf's Church visible in the background.
Construction cranes in Tallinn with St. Olaf's Church visible in the background. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and bishop emeritus Andres Põder, president of the Estonian Council of Churches, signed a cooperation agreement on Friday, the aim of which is to strengthen cooperation to develop relations between the state and the members of the Estonian Council of Churches.

The main fields of cooperation will include the prison chaplaincy service, national legal acts regulating the activity of religious associations and criminal prevention and rehabilitation work.

Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice with the Council of Churches has been effective in recent years, Mr Reinsalu said.

The signing of an agreement with the churches "is in no way a precedent in the cooperation of our state institutions and the Council of Churches," he insisted. "The Council of Churches has entered into a similar agreement with the Ministry of the Interior as well," Mr Reinsalu added.

He went on to explain that the agreement "provides that the state, with its support obligation, helps to better give meaning to the fundamental right to freedom of religion and conscience as stipulated in the Constitution."

Furthermore, the agreement also includes guidelines for the inclusion of the churches in such measures in the future, as well as a framework for the joint organisation of the 100th anniversary of the freedom of religion in the Republic of Estonia.

In the future, the Ministry of Justice will involve representatives of the Council of Churches in the drawing-up of legal acts that concern religious freedom, the activity of religious associations and other areas of cooperation in the field of public, private and penal law.

In addition, the agreement also specifies cooperation in the mapping-out of possible studies and analyses needed to develop these areas.

The Ministry of Justice and the Council of Churches also agree to jointly organise conferences, seminars, colloquiums and other discussions and training events in the field of religious freedom.

The cooperation agreement was entered into for a period of five years.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ministry of justiceurmas reinsaluestonian council of churches


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
15.02

SDE candidate Anastassia Kovalenko latest plagiarism suspect

15.02

TalTech faces name change challenge

15.02

134,500 file tax returns Thursday overnight

15.02

Tax inflows on target, excise duty receipts lower than projected in 2018

15.02

Mikser attends high-level conference on Middle East

15.02

President Kaljulaid, Luik attending Munich Security Conference

14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

Opinion
12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

Business
12.02

€328 million invested in Estonian startups in 2018

11.02

Jüri Ratas in Dubai: Estonia digital progress an example

11.02

Enterprise Estonia: Presence in UAE will improve export opportunities

11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:01

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16:10

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

13:56

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

12:05

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

09:45

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

15.02

President Kaljulaid discusses women in tech with Ivanka Trump

15.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road opens...then closes again

15.02

SDE candidate Anastassia Kovalenko latest plagiarism suspect

15.02

TalTech faces name change challenge

15.02

134,500 file tax returns Thursday overnight

15.02

Centre-Reform coalition government likely, predicts political scientist

15.02

Tax inflows on target, excise duty receipts lower than projected in 2018

15.02

Mikser attends high-level conference on Middle East

15.02

President Kaljulaid, Luik attending Munich Security Conference

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Nordic Council of Ministers contributes €100,000 to Baltic Culture Fund

14.02

Ministers sign memo establishing Multinational Division North headquarters

14.02

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: