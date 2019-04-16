Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

The plenary assembly of the XIV Riigikogu lasted for just three minutes on Tuesday, as its agenda did not include any items.

The plenary sitting began at 10:00 EEST with an attendance check in the Session Hall. Eight MPs were marked absent — Dmitri Dmitrijev and Tarmo Tamm of the Centre Party, Jüri Luik, Andres Metsoja and Üllar Saaremäe of Isamaa, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus and Aivar Sõerd of the Reform Party and Indrek Saar of the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

As the agenda of Tuesday's sitting did not include any items, however, the chair concluded the sitting, thus ending the MPs' work day after three minutes.

Wednesday and Thursday's agendas are both likewise currently empty, and if no items are added as the sittings convene, MPs will likely be looking at a couple more work days just a few minutes in length.