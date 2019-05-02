Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

Thursday's sitting of the Riigikogu lasted five minutes, as there were no items on the agenda for the day.

At the beginning of the sitting, the opposition Reform Party parliamentary group submitted a bill that would lower the alcohol excise duty in a bid to curb cross-border trade.

As there were no items on the agenda, however, the meeting was declared over at 10:05 a.m.

Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Siim Kallas (Reform), who chaired the sitting, noted that "it has become a tradition" for the Riigikogu not to have a single item on its agenda.

The five-minute meeting was attended by 84 of 101 MPs.

The XIV Riigikogu, elected in the March 3 general election, convened for its inaugural sitting on April 4.