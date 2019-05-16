Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting endorsed a protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty with which North Macedonia is to join NATO.

The government endorsed a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approve the protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO, spokespeople for the government said on Thursday.

The bill of the protocol was approved by the government on Jan. 31. The permanent representatives of NATO member states signed the protocol in Brussels on Feb. 6. The first member state to ratify the protocol was Greece, which did so in February.

Following the signing of the protocol, NATO members must each approve it in accordance with their respective legislation. In Estonia, the protocol must be ratified by the Riigikogu.

Pending the approval of the protocol pursuant to all member states' respective laws, North Macedonia is set to become the 30th member of the alliance.

-

