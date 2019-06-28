ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Haapsalu episcopal castle and museum reopened following renovation ({{commentsTotal}})

Haapsalu's newly renovated episcopal castle and museum.
Photo: Haapsalu's newly renovated episcopal castle and museum. Author: Juhan Hepner/ERR
Haapsalu's episcopal castle and museum, which have undergone extensive renovation, were reopened to the public on 27 June. The museum introduces visitors to the history of the castle and the city.

A new addition are an observation platform as well as a walkway along the castle walls. The platform offers a view of the castle hill and the city as well as the surrounding bay area. The planners behind the changes are KAOS Architects in Tallinn, and construction company AS Restor.

The museum was reopened to the public on Friday morning. Tickets are available on site and cost €12 for adults, €7 for all those entitled to the discount rate, €26 for families, and €35 as an annual pass. During the summer months the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

haapsaluhaapsalu castle


