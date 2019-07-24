ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR News
A Nazi era copy of Mein Kampf.
A Nazi era copy of Mein Kampf. Source: Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Scanpix
Culture

Publishers Matrix Kirjastus have a new translation of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf out. What according to earlier announcements is an edition of 1,000 is ready for sale, but Estonia's two largest book shop chains, Rahva Raamat and Apollo, have decided not to sell it.

The Matrix edition is the original German text as translated into Estonian by Margus Lepa. Though Lepa's translation isn't the first: Fritjof Hallmann, an Estonian Nazi sympathizer, allegedly translated the book into Estonian in 1934. Another attempt was made in 2003, when Peeter Kask translated a few chapters for a local publication of the Estonian Defence League, based on the freely available Russian version.

Mein Kampf ("My struggle" in English, "Minu võitlus" in Estonian) is an autobiographical manifesto written in the early 1920s by later Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler. During the Nazi regime, more than 12 million copies were published in Germany. Perhaps augmented by the banning of the book in several countries, it has since become a core devotional item in the neo-Nazi scene.

Critics of more recent editions include journalist Andrei Hvostov, who commented the publication of a new German edition in 2016, saying that he would be very uneasy about seeing it published in uncommented form in Estonian.

"This book was written for simple people. I'm not just thinking about people's origin or profession, but of people who think in very simple patterns, who have a very simple world of ideas," Hvostov said on ETV at the time.

He pointed out that this was precisely what made the book dangerous. The simple-minded people it addresses have a very simple understanding of the world. "That's exactly the approach of Mein Kampf," Hvostov said, pointing to the fact that Hitler's simple answer to everything that was wrong with the world was to blame the Jews.

According to Hvostov, Hitler was an "evil genius" whose work still influences Estonia's youth today. "If this book is published in Estonian in uncommented form, there will be a great lot of people in Estonian society who will read it as their new bible," he said.

While the commented German edition includes some 3,700 footnotes that unmask Mein Kampf as racist diatribe with barely a grip on reality, the new Estonian translation does not, and thus lacks the element of historians countering Hitler's ramblings with facts.

Opinions diverge as to whether or not publishing Mein Kampf in Estonian is dangerous. While Hvostov points to the danger of the book's basic purpose as a propaganda piece and how easy its statements can be quoted out of context, others, like editor-in-chief of foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski, think it is principally wrong to "ban history" (link in Estonian).

Publisher Mati Nigul thinks that Mein Kampf has been "slandered" in the past, and told online news portal Delfi.ee (link in Estonian) that Hitler in fact "did a lot of good" for the German people before World War II.

While publishers Matrix Kirjastus did approach both Rahva Raamat and Apollo, Estonia's largest book store chains, the latter eventually decided not to sell it.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

mein kampfadolf hitlermein kampf in estonianmatrix kirjastus


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

08:59

Foreign minister discusses attack on Mali base with French colleague

23.07

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

23.07

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

23.07

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

23.07

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

23.07

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

Opinion
15:11

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

14:12

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

13:35

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

Business
21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:07

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong

16:42

Part of Victims of Communism Memorial closed through Aug. 2 for repairs

15:11

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

14:12

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

13:35

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

08:59

Foreign minister discusses attack on Mali base with French colleague

23.07

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

23.07

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

23.07

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

23.07

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

23.07

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

23.07

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

23.07

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

23.07

Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: