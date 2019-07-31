North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) is moving toward paperless intensive care, and signed a contract this month for the implementation of General Electric's electronic intensive care, or e-intensive care, software project.

According to Kristo Erikson, director of PERH's Intensive Care Centre, the primary value of the project lies in the increase in the quality of treatment.

"This will allow intensive care doctors and nurses to make faster decisions, and this is of critical importance in our work," Erikson said. "In essence, this project is the first step toward the use of artificial intelligence in intensive care."

The project will turn currently sizable processes on paper into electronic processes, allowing for a better overview of the patient's health. This in turn will allow doctors and nurses to more effectively spend more time on intensive care patients.

"Electronic data will also give us the opportunity to better compare ourselves with other hospitals in Europe," Erikson highlighted.

In addition, e-intensive care data will also provide a good basis for research and development to provide better treatment and developing artificial intelligence.

The desire to change the current organization of work at the Intensive Care Centre has been topical for years. In 2018, PERH was the first Estonian hospital to launch an e-intensive care software analysis project, and this year, a procurement was carried out for the implementation of e-intensive care software.

"The implementation of the e-intensive care project is one of the key projects of PERH in the next few years," said Imbi Kivi-Sild, director of e-hospital at PERH. "According to our plans, by next fall, all of the technical interface and setup work will be complete and users will have been trained to start using the new system. Our analysis and procurement provide a good opportunity to implement e-intensive care in other major hospitals in Estonia as well."

The introduction of the paperless project is being co-financed from EU Structural Funds.

