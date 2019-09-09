ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Finance Minister Martin Helme presenting the summer forecast.
Finance Minister Martin Helme presenting the summer forecast. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The economy will grow by 3.3 percent this year, the Finance Ministry said while delivering its summer economic forecast on Monday. However, growth is expected to slow down over the next few years.

The forecast said the economy is "strong" and will continue to grow in the coming years but at a slower pace due to the outlook for the world economy. The Estonian economy is expected to grow by 2.2 percent in 2020 and 2.6% in 2021.

The labor market is currently characterized by high levels of employment and rapid wage growth, and there is record number of people in enployment, which is expected to grow by one percent. However next year employment growth will slow significantly to 0.1 percent as the labor force is shrinking.

This means that companies need to start reviewing their business models and invest more in improving productivity. Unemployment will remain close to 5 percent this year and will increase slightly to 5.6 percent next year, a press release from the Finance Ministry said.  

The average salary will increase to €1,404 euros this year from €1,134 euros last year and to €1,484 euros next year. Wages are growing significantly faster than prices: real wages, taking into account the impact of price increases, are expected to grow 4.8 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year. 

Consumer price increases will slow down compared to the previous two years. Next year energy prices are expected to fall, but consumer prices and services and food prices will increase.

The government's structural budget is in deficit from 2019 to 2023. In order to decrease the deficit savings will need to be made in the spring because, in accordance with the statutory budgetary rules, the government must improve its budget position by at least 0.5 percent of GDP compared to the previous year. 

The structural deficit is projected to be 1.4 percent this year, 0.6 percent next year and 0.5 percent in 2021. 

Government debt is projected to decline to eight percent of GDP next year and to decline further, to 6.7 percent of GDP by 2023. No new loans are projected to be needed. 

The tax burden is close to 33 percent of GDP this year and in the next two years, and is expected to decline to 32.6 percent of GDP in 2022 and 32.4 percent of GDP in 2023. 

The ministry's summer economic forecast, key in drawing up 2020's state budget, due in late September, was formally presented on Monday.

Recent comment from both the ministry and the Prime Minister Jüri Ratas have said that there may be scope for increased expenditure in some areas, but a general tightening of belts is on the cards.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

economysummer forecast


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

08.09

Chinese embassy: Media should support relations between China and Estonia

07.09

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

Opinion
Business
04.09

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

04.09

Audit Office: State must consider options in Saaremaa/Hiiumaa ferry service

03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Tallinna Vesi applies to Competition Authority for 20 percent tariff cut

03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:36

Heritage board rejects permanent roof plans for Pirita Convent

16:06

Speaker calls for restraint at opening of parliamentary session

15:23

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

14:35

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

13:47

Electric bus connecting Tartu bus, train stations replaced with gas bus

13:04

Daily: Simson likely to be offered European commissioner for energy

12:11

Finance Minister: €50 million needs to be cut from budget

11:45

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

10:54

Latvian police arrest man after suspected armed robbery in Võru county

10:10

Grape growers expecting good harvest after warm summer

09:24

Section of reconstructed Reidi Road opens for first time

08:15

Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

08.09

Daily: China's state-owned newspaper criticizes Baltic states

08.09

Gallery: Tallinn Marathon winners celebrate

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

08.09

Chinese embassy: Media should support relations between China and Estonia

07.09

Gallery: Autum 10-km race a warmer for Sunday's marathon

07.09

Gallery: Helicopter or plane? A bit of both, as US V-22 flies over Tallinn

07.09

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: