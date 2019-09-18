Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

Rescue workers will hold a protest in Tallinn on Thursday to raise awareness of their low salaries.

Eesti Päästeala Töötajate Ametiühing (The Estonian Rescue Workers Union) said because the average wage has increased so quickly their own pay increases in 2019 have been cancelled out.

A statement about the protest was written on the Toeta päästjate palgatõusu (Support pay rises for rescue workers) facebook page and said the organisation was finding it hard to fill vacancies due to low salaries. Alongside budget cuts to the Rescue Board this is putting the population's security at risk, the statement said.

The protest will take place at Stenbocki maja (Stenbock House) on Toompea.

