Kaljulaid: Better roads more important than internet to life in countryside ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid believes improving roads is a higher priority to helping develop life in the countryside than high-speed internet, she told regional newspaper Lõuna Leht.

In an interview published on Thursday with the newspaper Lõuna Leht (link in Estonian), the president said people working in the countryside occasionally need to get to town "in clean shoes and clothes," emphasizing that normal roads are "much more important than ultrafast internet."

Kaljulaid said she prefers a public-private partnership format to develop future infrastructure projects rather than the state issuing debt bonds.

Kaljulaid also discussed migrant quotas and obtaining residence permits. She does not support increasing the current quota because the state is not able to teach new arrivals the Estonian language, or guarantee them places in Estonian-language kindergartens and schools.

According to the president, the country could face the problem of second-generation migrants who will be isolated because they were not provided with the opportunity to integrate into society.

Editor: Helen Wright

