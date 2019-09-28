ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Budget earmarks €48 million for border construction until 2022 ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Boundary post indicating the Estonian border.
Boundary post indicating the Estonian border. Source: (PPA)
The government is planning to spend €48 million on the construction of the Estonian-Russian border over the next three years.

In explanatory remarks accompanying the 2020 state budget €15.5 million has been earmarked for the construction of infrastructure of the eastern border in 2020, followed by €23.6 million in 2021, and €9.7 million in 2022. 

Spokespeople for the Interior Ministry told BNS that altogether €56.7 million is planned to be spent on the eastern border over the next three years. Of this money, investment spending is €47.7 million and the cost of upkeep is €9 million.

At present a tender for the contract to construct a 23.5-kilometer section on the land border is underway, with the tender offers still to be submitted before the end of the year. 

Preparation of the designs for the border surveillance system is to start when construction is underway. The procurement of a surveillance system will start when the infrastructure -- the fence, the patrol road, communication and power networks -- is ready. 

Editor: Helen Wright

budgetestonian-russian border


