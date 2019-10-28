Tallink ferry stranded in Stockholm by breakdown

The MS Silja Symphony, a Tallink ferry operating the Helsinki-Stockholm route, was stranded dockside in Stockholm following a breakdown on Sunday, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported. Monday's departure has likewise been canceled.

The Silja Symphony was scheduled to depart for Helsinki at 4:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, but its departure was delayed, then canceled altogether by 9 p.m.

The ship was carrying 2,100 passengers, who were given the option to sleep onboard; some passengers were redirected to the MS Galaxy, which operates the Stockholm-Turku route.

The breakdown affected stabilizers which reduce the ship's roll.

