Seeder: Pension reform bill complete

Helir-Valdor Seeder, chairman of the coalition Isamaa, confirmed on Tuesday that the pension reform bill is complete and will be sent from the Ministry of Finance for a round of approval.

According to Seeder, actually passing the bill in the Riigikogu will most likely happen after the new year.

"It likely won't happen by Christmas, if we consider the Riigikogu's ordinary procedure," he said. "We can't make three readings within November and December, but I suppose that third reading will fall into the new year, and it will be passed in the new year."

Last week, Seeder said that delaying the entry into force of the pension reform would not change the entire timeline thereof.

"The dates of the first operations are planned in the legislation to take place in the second half of next year," he noted. "Everything related to submitting applications and operations affecting people, specific funds, banks and all related parties, those dates will all be later, and there will be enough time between the entry into force of the legislation and initial operations to be ready for when this law is implemented."

