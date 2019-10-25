ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Chairman of Isamaa Helir-Valdor Seeder said it will not be a problem if pension reform is delayed while the legislation is passed.

The main promise of Isamaa's Riigikogu election manifesto to make the second pension pillar optional and should be approved by the Riigikogu in December. But currently, a draft of the plan has not even reached the inter-ministerial coordination round.

Seeder told ERR everything is moving forward. "It has simply not been possible to act as quickly between the various authorities in government as originally planned," said Seeder.

He suggested that the bill should be widely debated in the coming weeks. "To my knowledge, the Ministry of Finance is in the process of finalizing the bill, finishing the explanatory memorandum, then it will go to the cabinet debate and then to the coordination round and then to the parliament," Seeder said.

"The ideal goal was for the Riigikogu to adopted it in December and enter into force on Jan. 1. If it takes a little while longer with these actions, discussions and coordination rounds, it is not a tragedy. It will then be adopted, for example, in January and will enter into force in February. It depends on the procedure and how it is reached. There is wrong if it take a few more weeks or months," he said.

Seeder added that postponing would not change the entire timetable for reform. "The first dates of the action are planned in the Act only from the second semester of next year. Everything concerning the filing, the actions concerning the people and specifically the funds, the banks and all the parties involved, are all later and there is sufficient time to be prepared to implement the law, "he noted. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

helir-valdor seederisamaapension reform


