Tartu County Court judge Eveli Vavrenjuk has been arrested as a suspect in requesting and repeatedly accepting a bribe, presenting false information as well as the illegal disclosure of personal data. Attorney Olev Kuklase was likewise arrested on Thursday in connection with the case.

Also suspected in the criminal case are three other people ⁠— two of giving a bribe and one of presenting false information.

Officials of the Internal Security Service searched Kuklase & Partnerid law firm in Tallinn and arrested attorney Olev Kuklase on Thursday.

To ensure the confidentiality of the law firm's clients, the Prosecutor's Office had requested for relevant documents to be handed over voluntarily. As the law firm declined to do so, however, its premises was searched with the permission of the judge in the preliminary investigation.

The criminal investigation is being led by the Office of the Prosecutor General and conducted by the Internal Security Service.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!