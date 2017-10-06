news

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid e-voted in front of students at Jüri High School on the first day of early and online voting on Thursday. Oct. 5, 2017.
Open gallery
15 photos
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid e-voted in front of students at Jüri High School on the first day of early and online voting on Thursday. Oct. 5, 2017. Author: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Thursday marked the first day of early and online voting in the 2017 local government council elections in Estonia, the first elections in which youth aged 16 and 17 are eligible to vote as well. President Kersti Kaljulaid marked the occasion by teaching a civic education class and voting online at Jüri High School.

"For the first time, 16-year-olds can access the ballot box — in reality more likely the e-voting homepage," Kaljulaid said according to a press release. "For the first time, this century's youth will be voting. As of today, there are ten days left until Election Day. This is exactly enough time to still consider and discuss with friends and debate in class what it is that you want to change there where you live, and consider who are the politicians who want to think for you and who are the ones who will let you think for yourselves and make these thoughts happen."

Early and online voting began across Estonia on Thursday, and for the first time this year, local government council elections are open to 16- and 17-year-olds as well. Rae Municipality, where Jüri High School is located, is home to nearly 300 such youth.

On Sept. 25, Kaljulaid posted on social media encouraging eligible youth to participate in the local elections as well as share their thoughts on what could be changed and improved where they live. Those sharing their thoughts are encouraged to use the hashtag #nooredvalima ('Youth to vote').

Kaljulaid is scheduled to teach another civic education class at Tallinn's Mustamäe High School of Humanities on Friday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidlocal electionsjürie-voting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 LOCAL ELECTIONS
Opinion
MORE NEWS
05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

04.10

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:37

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School

09:44

Lying their way to power: Parties' absurd promises and their consequences

08:52

Paper: Completion of Estonia's eastern border to be delayed

05.10

Estonia to provide €670,000 in support for Mobile-ID access development

05.10

Pastor defends Registered Partnership Act, archbishop denounces statement

05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

05.10

Why is e-voting available only in Estonian?

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

05.10

E-voting explained step by step

05.10

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

05.10

Advance voting starts today

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

04.10

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

04.10

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

04.10

Caution keeping expats from getting involved, says Joao Rei

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: