Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva ({{commentsTotal}})

Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
On Monday a consul of the Russian embassy to Estonia will visit the Russian citizen detained by Estonian authorities as an alleged spy of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

"Today the Estonian Foreign Ministry gave its consent to our consul's meeting with the Russian national arrested in Narva," an announcement published by the Russian embassy on Friday said. It added that the meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 13.

Officials of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) detained a man last week heading to Russia through the Narva border crossing point. The ISS suspect the man is an agent of the Russian federal security service, the FSB. Authorities arrested the man on Monday this week.

According to the prosecutor, he is suspected of having committed a non-violent offense against the Estonian state as an FSB agent, and of preparing for a computer-related crime. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the target of the man's activities were Estonian state institutions.

"Acting against the Republic of Estonia as an agent of a foreign power's special service is definitely a serious crime, and we will find out all important details as soon as possible," prosecutor Inna Ombler said. "At present we can say without disclosing any details that bigger damage was prevented," she added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

