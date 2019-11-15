ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Servers. Photo is illustrative. Source: MCF Estonia
Saue municipal government has signed off on the building permit for the Baltics' biggest data center, which will be built in the municipality for a total cost of over €100 million, online portal Postimees Majandus reports.

According to MCF Group Estonia CEO Kert Evert, the new data center, which will be built in three stages, will be the first in Estonia to be planned and built according to the specific needs of a data center, the online portal writes (link in Estonian).

Evert noted that the chosen site, which is located on the border of Saue and Harku Municipalities, will ensure the best conditions for fulfilling security requirements, and that the area already has the necessary fiberoptic and power infrastructure in place, in connection with which a contract has already been concluded with Elering. 

Designed in cooperation with Finnish specialists in the field, the data center will be modular in design, meaning that it will be possible to provide each client with the specific solutions they need.

The future center will be 14,000-35,000 square meters in size, with over 1,000 server racks housing 40,000 servers and more than 20 megawatts of power backed by two independent 110-kilovolt electrical connections and 200,000 liters of diesel fuel for emergency generators.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

