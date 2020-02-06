ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Construction work starts on biggest data center in Baltic region

Construction work has started on the biggest data center in the Baltics.
Building work has started on the site of the biggest data center in the Baltics, which will house 40,000 servers, at Hüüru near Tallinn.

The data center is being built by MCF Grupp, a Finnish and Estonian investor, at the border of Saue and Harku municipalities. The first part will be completed next spring and will cost €30 million, while the total investment is estimated to be €100 million.

The center's main customers will be telecom companies, financial institutions and IT companies who use large amounts of data.

MCF Group Estonia CEO Kert Evert told ETV's "Aktuaalne Kaamera" on Wednesday the amount of data is growing and there is a need to store it somewhere. "It must be stored securely and [this] could be compared to a bank: while people hold money in a bank, we hold data."

He said they are currently working on the first phase and in the future there will be two more buildings, which could be larger still.

In November, ERR News reported the site had been chosen because it will ensure the best conditions for meeting security requirements. The area also has the necessary fiberoptic and power infrastructure in place and a contract has been agreed with Elering. 

The future center will be 14,000-35,000 square meters in size, with over 1,000 server racks housing 40,000 servers and more than 20 megawatts of power backed by two independent 110-kilovolt electrical connections and 200,000 liters of diesel fuel for emergency generators.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

