Juhan Sarv appointed to Supreme Court

On Thursday, the Riigikogu appointed Tartu District Judge Juhan Sarv to the Supreme Court on the proposal of Chief Justice Villu Kõve.

"Juhan is one of the best specialists in criminal law and criminal procedure in Estonia and I am pleased to see him on our team," said Chief Justice Villu Kõve in a press release. Sarv will start his new position on Feb. 3.

He graduated cum laude from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tartu. Between 2002 and 2017, Sarv served as an advisor to the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. Since August 2017 he has been working as a judge at Tartu Circuit Court.

In addition to his experience in the judiciary, Sarv has contributed to a number of important specialist and scholarly publications. He is one of the authors of commentaries on the Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Constitution of Estonia, the Law on Courts and the forthcoming Constitutional Review Court Procedure Act. He has written articles on civil litigation, tax and professional misconduct and the practice of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court and trained judges in these topics.

67 deputies voted in favor of appointing Sarv as a judge. Three deputies voted against and there were no abstentions.

Sarv will work in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court in place of Peeter Roosma, who is heading to the European Court of Human Rights.

