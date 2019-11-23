ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SEB: No reason to fear bubble burst in Estonian real estate market ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Construction work in Tallinn.
Construction work in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While the number of construction projects in the real estate market is notably large, no bubble burst such as the one that occurred in 2007 is to be expected, SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor said.

One does not need to be an analyst or real estate expert to see that the Estonian real estate market has been active for the past few years, Nestor said, adding that Tallinn and Tartu are full of cranes and whole new districts have been erected.

"Even in small towns where no major construction activity has occurred for decades, new buildings have suddenly popped up and many have also undergone renovations," Nestor said.

Construction volumes also indicate that the number of new buildings in Estonia even exceeds that from the notorious year 2007. While during peak real estate boom at the time, authorization for use was issued for altogether 567,000 square meters of residential space per year, the corresponding figure last year was 585,000 square meters. The new record will be reached this year, however, as a total of 518,000 square meters of residential space has already been granted authorization for use in the first three quarters alone.

The price level of residential real estate also greatly exceeds that of 2007. While the average price was up to 1,200 euros per square meter in 2007, real estate transactions today are carried out at around 1,300 euros per square meter on average. Few people are able to buy a new home using their savings alone, thus the total volume of home loans issued to households by banks have grown from 5.6 billion euros in late 2007 to close to eight billion.

"Have Estonians again borrowed beyond their means and will we see the scenario from 2007 repeat itself? Definitely not," Nestor said, adding that on closer inspection, it instead becomes rather difficult to spot any similarities between the two periods. "When comparing construction volumes, one must also take into account that the range of customers has changed, as has their purchasing power," Nestor said.

The number of buyers is currently high on the real estate market. While real estate is generally bought by people of all age groups, the largest share of home buyers is aged around 30 or over. Due to the baby boom in late 1980s and early 1990, the number of people in this age group has reached a record high over the past few years, and notably exceeds the corresponding figure in 2007.

People's purchasing power is very different, too, Nestor said.

"While the average gross income in 2007 totaled slightly more than 700 euros, this year it already exceeds 1,400 euros. Therefore, if the average gross salary bought you 0.6 square meter in an average apartment, today's average gross income will get you over one square meter. Households' debt-to-income ratio has also significantly declined," he noted.

The analyst added that households' savings, too, are indicative of the changes that have occurred since 2007, when the yearly consumption of people exceeded their earnings. Estonians today are able to save around 12 percent of their income, thus exceeding the average in the European Union.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

sebreal estatemihkel nestor
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:04

Prime Minister: Government coalition wants to stay together

15:24

SEB: No reason to fear bubble burst in Estonian real estate market

14:53

Many companies affected by storm in southern Estonia cannot claim damages

14:24

Rural affairs ministry official reports suspected corruption to prosecutor

13:19

Task force wants to make society accessible by 2035

12:42

Gallery: Almost 100-year-old electricity substation restored in Paide

11:49

Demographic committee trying to support Estonians in Finland

10:58

Ratas: I'm sure Kaja Kallas regrets the words she said about me

10:32

Justice chancellor: Take people making threats to court

09:30

Car prices set to go up due to environmental requirements

08:30

Port of Tallinn to sell Paljassaare properties

22.11

Associations back bill seeking to simplify foreign investment involvement

22.11

More than 10,000 businesses established by Estonian e-residents

22.11

M.V.Wool: Vet board has not repeat tested us for listeria in a month

22.11

More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

22.11

ALDE admits mistake in publishing Ansip and Toom's election ads

22.11

Ratas on Järvik report: My suspicions were confirmed

22.11

Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens

22.11

Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday

22.11

Ministry to merge agencies, PR bureau hired

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: