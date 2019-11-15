ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Peep Soomann, member of the board of the Estonian real estate firm Pindi Kinnisvara, said that while real estate statistics indicate a sharp price increase, the figures are actually misleading as the seemingly rapid growth is driven by the large share of new apartments on the market.

Statistics released earlier this week suggested the average price per square meter of Tallinn apartments is €2,000. 

"Clearly, this is complete nonsense. The price per square meter of apartments bought in October was €2,000 as around one-third of the transactions were made with significantly more expensive new development apartments. The real increase in apartment prices amounts to a few percent per year," Sooman said in a press release.

The chairman of Pindi Kinnisvara management board said that statistics are a powerful force and, having acquainted themselves with the figures available, owners of modest assets, too, will seek to receive €2,000 per square meter for their apartment as they have miscalculated the price.

Sooman recommends to calculate the price of one's apartment based on actual comparable transactions, not the real estate offers next door or the general average, which can fluctuate sharply depending on the economic cycle.

"During the economic downturn, the price per square meter in an average Tallinn apartment wasn't €700, either, it was simply that the number of transactions involving cheaper assets that were in poor shape was higher, which drove the average price down," he said.

A total of 1,446 apartment sales and purchase transactions were made in Estonia's cities in October, a number which was last topped a year ago. The average transaction price of apartments in Estonia's 17 largest cities and towns rose 7 percent in October, reaching near-record levels at €1,545 per square meter.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16.11

South Estonian forest owners still counting cost of October storms

16.11

Isamaa leader rejects pension reform potential constitutional challenge

16.11

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

16.11

Police suspect large-scale timber theft on Hiiumaa

16.11

M.V.Wool presents action plan on Listeria elimination

16.11

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled

16.11

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

16.11

50 reservists taking part in infantry training

16.11

Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

16.11

Finance minister: Money laundering Nordic banks' responsibility

16.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

15.11

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies

15.11

PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

15.11

What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

15.11

Digital tax could be considered in Estonia

15.11

Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

15.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

15.11

Luminor profits down over 60 percent on year to Q3 2019

15.11

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth

15.11

Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: