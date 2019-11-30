Estonia to support reconstruction in Albania following deadly earthquake

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) spoke with Gent Cakaj, acting foreign minister of Albania, on the phone on Friday, extending his condolences on behalf of Estonia to the families of the victims of this week's earthquake as well as to the people of Albania.

Estonia will contribute €50,000 to Albania's reconstruction efforts, according to a ministry press release.

"Estonia stands with Albania during this difficult time, and mourns the victims of the disaster," Reinsalu said. "I wish a speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the disaster relief workers who have been tirelessly conducting rescue operations."

Fast action is needed to support Albania and help the country care for the injured and restore normal life, he added.

Northwestern Albania was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday that has claimed more than 40 lives and injured more than 600. Many people lost their homes as a result of the quake.

