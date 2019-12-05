Burning Man festival hedgehog to come to Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
A huge hedgehog sculpture made for Burning Man festival by Estonians will be installed at Noblessner in Tallinn this weekend.

The traveling hedgehog, which is a modified vehicle, was taken to the Burning Man arts event in the United States this summer, which brings nearly 100,000 people to the Nevada desert once a year. The temporary city the festival inspires exhibits a wealth of artwork, including imaginatively modified vehicles. The Hedgehog is the first such vehicle brought to Burning Man by Estonians.

Hedgehog construction project manager DJ Ivo Naries says that the 11-meter-long and 4-meter-high hedgehog is the first art car built in Europe to go back to after the event. 

"This is a very creative project that combines professional engineering and construction with design, sound design and lighting," said Naries. "At Burning Man, we met many people who considered the Hedgehog their favorite. When they heard that it came from Estonia, people were amazed," Naries added.

A team of almost 100 volunteers, half of whom were a Hedgehog escort to Burning Man, will be creating a huge space inspired by Burning Man in Tallinn for the arrival of Hedgehog for the weekend.

"We want to recreate the Burning Man experience and bring it home to our people," said Eva Reiska, artistic director of the venture.

The hedgehog will be attending a dance party Friday, Dec. 6 whose main performer is electronic music artist Mira from Berlin. On Saturday, everyone can view the Hedgehog at Noblessner Habor in Tallinn.

The hedgehog at Burning Man. Source: Otto Kaarel Altroff

Editor: Helen Wright

