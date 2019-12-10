ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

No roads to be closed for tractor protest on Toompea Hill ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Farmers brought tractors to Toompea Hill in a 2015 protest as well.
Farmers brought tractors to Toompea Hill in a 2015 protest as well. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Tractors being brought to Tallinn's Toompea Hill for a protest on Tuesday will be taking various routes to their destination; no roads will be closed in connection with their movement or the protest.

"The organizer confirmed that the tractors will be coming from various municipalities near Tallinn, which means that there is no one set route," a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told ERR.

"We have been in touch with the organizers of the protest in order to ensure the flow of traffic and the safe conduct of the event," Central Tallinn Police Station chief Kaido Saarniit said.

"Participating tractors are allowed to take part in traffic and, as confirmed by the organizers, will comply with all traffic regulations, which is why there is no need to reroute any traffic," he continued. "Police will be on site in order to assist the organizers if needed."

The Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK) is organizing a protest on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on Tuesday in which farmers are demanding that domestic support is increased to the greatest extent permitted and EU support increased to the EU average.

Farmers have promised to bring 101 tractors to Toompea.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

protestsestonian chamber of agriculture and commerce
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
11:44

Paper: Education joins digital success as Estonia's next marketing drive

11:25

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu

11:01

Infrastructure minister: Rail Baltic will be completed on time

10:50

Statistics: Trade declined by more than 5 percent in October

10:35

Gallery: President appoints Arvo Aller next rural affairs minister

10:06

Aller: Talks for finding secretary general underway

09:42

Saaremaa boat builder wins €50 million Oman police contract

09:18

No roads to be closed for tractor protest on Toompea Hill

09:16

Alaver lawyer: No official notification Austrian investigation terminated

08:43

Reinsalu attends Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

09.12

Human rights body: Growing intolerance threatens gains already made

09.12

Study: 2,543 people in Estonia died by suicide from 2006-2016

09.12

Committee chair: State aid for Estonian farmers increased to €10.3 million

09.12

Austrian criminal investigation into ski coach Mati Alaver terminated

09.12

Wage fund for cultural workers to increase by 2.5 percent

09.12

Rail Baltic unveils first visuals of future infrastructure

09.12

Burial site ties major Viking swords find to warriors from Rävala

09.12

What the papers say: Christmas trees and school principals

09.12

Harju County local governments prefer 2+1 roads and railroads to 2+2 roads

09.12

Swedbank Group restructuring, Helo Meigas among those to leave

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: