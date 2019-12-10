No roads to be closed for tractor protest on Toompea Hill

Tractors being brought to Tallinn's Toompea Hill for a protest on Tuesday will be taking various routes to their destination; no roads will be closed in connection with their movement or the protest.

"The organizer confirmed that the tractors will be coming from various municipalities near Tallinn, which means that there is no one set route," a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told ERR.

"We have been in touch with the organizers of the protest in order to ensure the flow of traffic and the safe conduct of the event," Central Tallinn Police Station chief Kaido Saarniit said.

"Participating tractors are allowed to take part in traffic and, as confirmed by the organizers, will comply with all traffic regulations, which is why there is no need to reroute any traffic," he continued. "Police will be on site in order to assist the organizers if needed."

The Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK) is organizing a protest on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on Tuesday in which farmers are demanding that domestic support is increased to the greatest extent permitted and EU support increased to the EU average.

Farmers have promised to bring 101 tractors to Toompea.

