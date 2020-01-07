ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kõlvart: Tallinn will need to borrow money to finance new hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).
Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn must borrow money to finance the building of a €400 million new hospital, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) said, but how much the city, the state, and the European Union will each contribute is unknown.

Kõlvart said modern medical technology requires a new building and the city will not be able to cope with the existing hospital buildings. Therefore, his intention is to move forward with the planned Tallinn Hospital project in Lasnamäe. 

The new hospital is expected to cost approximately €400 million for a complex which will be used by citizens across the country. Financial support from both the European Union and the state is expected but no funding decision has been made, reported ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera on Monday.

"Today, our expectation is that no less than 50 percent [of the funding] should come from the European Commission. We think that Tallinn could contribute about 40 percent," said Kõlvart. If Tallinn's calculations are correct, the state would contribute the remaining 10 percent and Kõlvart believes this would be the best funding model.

However, negotiations are ongoing as the financial framework for the next budget period of the European Union has not yet been agreed. Ministries also have to agree on how much money, they want and what they want to apply for, from the European Union. 

But the competition will be fierce.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said European Union funds are just like state budget funds - there are significantly more applications than for each euro on offer. "Today, when we look at the reality, we would like the European Union to fund the highest possible share, but whether that is 50% or less, will be revealed by the negotiations," Kiik said.

Kiik added the ministry's hopes the EU will contribute at least €100 million.

Kõlvart admitted the city would probably need to borrow money to build the hospital. "Of course, for such sums, it is impossible to talk about the city being able to raise funds from the budget alone; of course, [we are talking about] a loan, but the borrowing opportunities are also limited," Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart said the national decision will come in the spring and from the European Commission in the autumn. A working group has been set up to for the building of the hospital, and the city budget has earmarked money for a preliminary medical technology project. 

Kiik said the hospital would be treating residents from all over the country, with the expected volume of patients to be split 50/50 between Tallinn and the rest of the population.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnmihhail kõlvart
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:00

Kallas supports hiring assistants but says there is currently no need

14:29

Prime minister talks digital policy with German justice minister in Tallinn

14:09

May take 15 years to achieve four-lane highways, says economic minister

13:32

Regional Jet board member quits, to be replaced by CFO

13:12

Tallinn to introduce changeable speed limits and signs on Reidi tee

12:56

Former interior minister Anvelt joins two other ex-ministers at PR firm

12:43

Diesel prices reach record high in Estonia

12:30

Kõlvart: Tallinn will need to borrow money to finance new hospital

12:10

Police: Cocaine sales have increased significantly

11:33

ETV anchorman on life at sea on Antarctica-bound Admiral Bellingshausen

11:14

Mushrooms cropping up in forests during unusually mild winter

10:48

Rail Baltic audit finds project implementation issues

10:31

10,000 children in Estonia unvaccinated against measles

10:11

IKEA store in Kurna to be completed by 2023 at earliest

09:59

Estonia's Russian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas

09:59

Marin Mõttus: Baghdad glowing

09:34

State budget to undergo first audit this spring

09:29

Emergency response number 110 cannot be called from March

09:19

Raimond Kaljulaid elected chair of SDE Tallinn branch

09:05

Kontaveit wins singles first round in Brisbane

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: