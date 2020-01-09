ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Half of eggs sold in Estonia are imported ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Chicken eggs. Photo is illustrative.
Chicken eggs. Photo is illustrative. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

In Estonia every other egg sold has been imported, Postimees reported on Thursday, and farmers believe there needs to be higher awareness of eggs produced in the country and their true cost.

Estonia has an egg production market, but many eggs sold on supermarket shelves are produced in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine, and farmers who spoke to Postimees said customers only care about price over quality.

Currently priced at around €1 for the cheapest box, which is far below the production price farmers says, a price of €1,50 to €1,60 would be nearer the true cost of production for Estonian cage-free eggs, but when price is taken into consideration many customers prefer to buy eggs from hens kept in cages.  

Head of Eesti Muna OÜ Tõnu Vetik said many customers are unaware imported eggs are sold inside boxes with Estonian labels, but said it was hard to reproach people for buying foreign eggs as there is a resistance to expanding the egg industry in Estonia as people do not want large chicken farms close to their houses.

Vetik said the market is moving towards cage-free eggs and companies have accepted this, with 50-60 agreeing to phase them out, but the consumer will have to get used to paying more for their eggs.

Postimees also included the code for understanding how eggs were produced, which is printed on the egg's shell. 0 means the egg is organic, 1 the egg comes from a free-range chicken, 2 from chickens kept for meat, and 3 from chickens kept in cages.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:57

What the papers say: Ratas and women, the Archbishop and the e-state

17:41

Nationals from 147 states live in Estonia

17:16

Pealtnägija: Medicines sold for several times cost price

16:57

PPA: Estonia has not changed rules for admitting Iranians

16:35

Health problems caused deaths of two Finns on Tallink ferry

16:14

State supports plan to build dolomite quarry in Põhja-Sakala Municipality

16:09

Kontaveit loses to Kiki Bertens in Brisbane second round clash Updated

15:48

Government includes party members in Appointments Committee

15:30

Estonian Defence Forces training team arrive in Kuwait

15:01

Luik: USA and Iran defuse situation

14:44

Warm winter impeding logging work

14:34

Minister of Rural Affairs scraps plan to abolish deputy secretary general

14:18

Pharmaceuticals wholesaler: chain pharmacies more confident in supply

13:42

Paper: Half of eggs sold in Estonia are imported

13:13

Government new road plan: Four lane highways to Tartu and Pärnu by 2030

12:47

Setomaa residents eligible for home improvement support program

12:29

Estonia and Latvia establish joint border committee

12:10

University of Tartu main library open through midnight during finals period

11:49

Rural affairs minister: Climate change increasingly affecting agriculture

11:30

Paper: Estonians escaping the fires in Australia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: