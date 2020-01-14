Toila municipal budget open to all, including non-residents

Voting on which projects to include in the Toila rural municipality budget is open to all, and not just residents of the area, in Ida-Viru County.

The concept of having a participatory municipal budget for all residents of voting age is not new – Tartu carries out a similar project every year. However, at Toila rural municipality, all interested parties can vote in favor of four projects via Facebook or at the municipality's libraries, regardless of age and where they are registered living.

In support of the broad-based vote project, Eve East, the municipal elder, said that all objects competing for budgetary funds were open to anyone interested.

For the first time at the municipality, €10,000 is to be distributed via an inclusive budget. According to East, the number of objects submitted for the competition, however, was lower than expected.

All those interested have until Thursday at midnight to vote on Toila's inclusive budget. Options include two playgrounds, a swimming area and fencing of the Kohtla-Nõmme Speedway Stadium (see gallery), ERR reports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!