ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toila municipal budget open to all, including non-residents ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Toila rural municipality's budget options are up for a vote, at the sites shown.
Open gallery
4 photos
Photo: Toila rural municipality's budget options are up for a vote, at the sites shown. Author: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Voting on which projects to include in the Toila rural municipality budget is open to all, and not just residents of the area, in Ida-Viru County.

The concept of having a participatory municipal budget for all residents of voting age is not new – Tartu carries out a similar project every year. However, at Toila rural municipality, all interested parties can vote in favor of four projects via Facebook or at the municipality's libraries, regardless of age and where they are registered living.

In support of the broad-based vote project, Eve East, the municipal elder, said that all objects competing for budgetary funds were open to anyone interested.

For the first time at the municipality, €10,000 is to be distributed via an inclusive budget. According to East, the number of objects submitted for the competition, however, was lower than expected.

All those interested have until Thursday at midnight to vote on Toila's inclusive budget. Options include two playgrounds, a swimming area and fencing of the Kohtla-Nõmme Speedway Stadium (see gallery), ERR reports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ida-viru countylocal governmenttoila rural municipalitytoila municipality participatory budget
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:52

Eesti Energia halved CO2 emissions after cut in electricity production

11:29

Kalev Kallo sole person sentenced in final Savisaar corruption case ruling

11:02

Toila municipal budget open to all, including non-residents

10:41

Paper: E-state needs €100 million investment or ambitions must be reduced

10:32

Paper: At least 30 people lost jobs at M.V.Wool in Listeria crisis

10:11

Finance minister nominates Mart Järvik to rural development body role

09:51

Alcohol counselor: No punishment can cure a disease

09:41

Bus drivers and employers sign three-year minimum wage agreement

09:17

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens at 10 a.m.

09:15

Estonia diplomat named 10th most influential person in Montenegro

09:01

Kaarel Tarand: Parties hopes for survival not dashed yet

08:36

Robin and Mia most popular baby names in 2019

08:12

Ott Tänak confident about new season as Hyundai unveils car

13.01

What the papers say: Drunk drivers, state borders

13.01

Estonian-built space telescope to embark on first-of-its-kind mission

13.01

Supreme Court marks centennial on Tuesday

13.01

Political parties collected record low dues last year

13.01

Parmas would not have classified Alaver's file

13.01

Paper: Belgium, UK share advice with UN Security Council newcomer Estonia

13.01

Foreign ministry: Reinsalu not to meet Russian counterpart in India

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: