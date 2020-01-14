Police arrest Otepää municipal mayor on corruption charges

The mayor and deputy mayor of Otepää Municipality were arrested by the Corruption Crime Bureau of the Central Criminal Police on Tuesday as suspects in crime.

Southern District Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Kauri Sinkevicius told ERR that municipal mayor Kaido Tamberg, deputy mayor Kajar Lepik and two other people were arrested.

The police presented the suspects with initial suspicions in accordance with the section of the Penal Code addressing embezzlement. One of the suspects was also presented with the suspicion of abuse of trust.

Following the arrests, the work and residences of the suspects and companies connected with them were searched.

In the course of the criminal investigation, police will, among other things, review ransactions and agreements related to the ownership of one property and Sangaste Castle.

The criminal investigation is in its early stages, and police are still in the process of gathering evidence to verify their suspicions.

