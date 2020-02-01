ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Enterprise Estonia launches €19 million Estonia-Norway cooperation program ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Enterprise Estonia.
Enterprise Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Enterprise Estonia launched a round of applications on Saturday for the main grant scheme of the Estonian-Norwegian cooperation program "Green ICT," the total budget of which is €18.8 million.

In the framework of the cooperation program, companies will be able to receive support for such activities as digitization of industry, information and communication technology-based product development as well as the development of health technology solutions. Joint projects between Estonian and Norwegian businesses will be preferred, Enterprise Estonia said.

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kaimar Karu said that the program has an important role to play in strengthening innovation-related cooperation between Estonia and Norway.

"When it comes to this program, it is also important that support is given to Estonian companies' innovative ICT projects and solutions for the digitization of industrial enterprises, which will increase the sustainable use of resources, increase their productivity as well as increase their added value and competitiveness," Karu said in a press release.

Norwegian Embassy Charge d'Affaires Ole Overaas said that Norway has high expectations for business projects' measurable environmental outcomes.

"It is important for both Norway and Estonia to achieve economic growth that does not come at the expense of a clean living environment," Overaas said. "In that respect, environmentally friendly technologies are likely to provide the most sustainable future solution."

According to Enterprise Estonia board member Sigrid Harjo, there is great interest from companies in the program.

"Over 100 companies participated in the information day held in January," Harjo said. "There is particular interest in innovative industrial solutions and product development in areas such as health technologies and energy efficiency."

Applications will be accepted at Enterprise Estonia's e-service portal from February 1 through March 31. Support can be applied for by companies registered in Estonia, and welcome as partners are Norwegian companies as well as sectoral networks such as clusters, universities and associations.

Grants will range in size from €200,000-700,000 per project, with the maximum grant for health technology increased to €1.25 million.

The Green ICT program is funded from the 2014-2021 assets of Norway's financial mechanisms.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

enterprise estonianorwayministry of economic affairs and communicationssupport programsgreen ict
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
01.02

Enterprise Estonia launches €19 million Estonia-Norway cooperation program

01.02

December rail freight transport down 29.7 percent on year

01.02

Treaty of Tartu centennial conference 'Tartu Peace 100' held Saturday Updated

01.02

Gallery: Bank of Estonia unveils commemorative Treaty of Tartu €2 coin

01.02

Perling: A prosecutor cannot be afraid of going to court, acquittals

01.02

LHV does away with trading fees for Baltic shares

01.02

Treaty of Tartu centennial events continue through weekend

01.02

State to establish register of persons entitled to buy fiscal marker diesel

01.02

Ambassador: Estonians remaining in London will depend on job market

01.02

Health Board lab testing new coronavirus identification capability

01.02

Government endorses agriculture, fisheries development plan through 2030

01.02

Tallinn's extraordinary snow conditions reserve may go untapped this year

01.02

Ratas on Brexit: UK will remain part of Europe, Estonia's close friend

01.02

Foreign ministers of Estonia and Vatican discuss cooperation and religion

01.02

Municipality and teacher reach agreement over Kiviõli High School job

31.01

Seeder: Russian ministry's statement doesn't affect validity of 1920 treaty

31.01

Electric vehicle charging tech to be tested in Estonia, 7 other EU states

31.01

Kristjan Ilves in 14th following ski jump in Nordic Combined World Cup

31.01

Study: Estonian consumer confidence in domestic produce, food industry high

31.01

Terras wants to work on economic issues in European Parliament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: