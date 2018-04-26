news

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) and State Secretary at Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audun Halvorsen signing the agreement on Thursday. April 26, 2018.
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) and State Secretary at Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audun Halvorsen signing the agreement on Thursday. April 26, 2018. Source: Audun Halvorsen/Twitter
News

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) and State Secretary at Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audun Halvorsen on Thursday signed the agreement for the Green ICT business development cooperation program, the total volume of which is €27 million.

"Norway's grants help reduce the economic and social inequality between countries and strengthen bilateral relations," Aab said in a press release. "Both countries' entrepreneurs and organizations have a great role to play in achieving this objective."

The Estonian minister was glad to note that cooperation between Estonia and Norway is strong and that, thanks to previous programs, the entrepreneurs of the two countries have become good partners. "With the help of the cooperation program agreement signed today, we can strengthen these ties even further," he added.

The total volume of the program is €27 million, including 25 percent cofinancing on Estonia's part. Of this total, €18.5 million will go to open application rounds that will focus on industrial, IT and personal medicine product development, and another €5.3 million in total will be directed to the cybersecurity platform and projects of the Health Sense data storehouse as well as activities promoting bilateral Estonian-Norwegian relations.

The application rounds will be coordinated by Enterprise Estonia and activities will be carried out in cooperation with its Norwegian sister organization Innovation Norway. The application round for small grants preparing for main projects is to be opened this fall, while the application round for main projects is to take place next year.

The general goals of the grants of the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway are to reduce economic and social inequality in the EEA and strengthen bilateral relations between donor and recipient countries. Grants are issued to 15 EU countries in Eastern, Central and Southern Europe. Norway is contributing altogether 97.7 percent of all grants, with Iceland and Liechtenstein contributing another 1.6 and 0.7 percent, respectively. As a rule, the rate of the grant is up to 85 percent, but may be up to 90 percent in cases related to the civil society field or social partners.

The total volume of the Norwegian financial mechanism is €1.3 billion and that of the EEA financial mechanism is €1.5 billion, making for a total contribution of €2.8 billion, up 11.3 percent from the 2009-2014 period. Of this amount, Estonia may receive €68 million of foreign aid.

The business development program is aimed to increase the competitiveness of Estonian companies and develop cooperation with Norwegian entrepreneurs, institutions and universities.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

enterprise estonianorwayjaak aabgrantsaudun halvorseninnovation norway


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
25.04

Ratas: New expenditure items may emerge in next EU budget

25.04

Locked Shields exercise begins at NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn

25.04

Information System Authority reveals Estonia's top 12 most common passwords

25.04

Health insurance fund 2017 income, expenses both total €1.13 billion

25.04

On working visit to New York, Ratas meets with UN chief António Guterres

25.04

Estonia maintains 12th place in world press freedom rankings

25.04

Estonia to open diplomatic missions in Budapest, UAE, on US West Coast

24.04

EELK council supports amending Constitution to define marriage

BUSINESS
24.04

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

20.04

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:52

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program

13:49

Neurosurgeon Toomas Asser elected University of Tartu rector

12:42

Estonian government endorses state budget strategy for 2019-2022 Updated

11:49

Mikser to British foreign minister: We need NATO deterrence strengthened

09:53

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

08:56

IRL backs EELK's proposal to define marriage in Constitution

25.04

Gallery: Crown prince, princess of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

25.04

Study: One in four first graders in Estonia overweight

25.04

Ratas: New expenditure items may emerge in next EU budget

25.04

Locked Shields exercise begins at NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn

25.04

Information System Authority reveals Estonia's top 12 most common passwords

25.04

Health insurance fund 2017 income, expenses both total €1.13 billion

25.04

On working visit to New York, Ratas meets with UN chief António Guterres

25.04

Estonia maintains 12th place in world press freedom rankings

25.04

Estonia to open diplomatic missions in Budapest, UAE, on US West Coast

24.04

EELK council supports amending Constitution to define marriage

24.04

Searchable database of 215,000 leaked Estonian account passwords now online

24.04

Tallinn police arrest Iraqi national suspected of rape

24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: