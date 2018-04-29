Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and Estonia have launched cooperation talks in the field of cyber security and IT, the online news portal of Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reports.

Altogether €3.3 million of support will be allocated to future cooperation in cyber and information security. The agreement between NTNU and Estonia was signed during the official visit of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to the Baltics, NRK said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have established extensive bilateral cooperation with Norway via Norwegian support programs and NATO security policy. The two countries also recently signed an agreement launching a green ICT business development program worth €27 million.

In addition, hundreds of Norwegian companies operate in the Baltic countries.