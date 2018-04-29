news

Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia cooperates in the cyber field with a number of other countries.
Estonia cooperates in the cyber field with a number of other countries. Source: (NATO CCD COE)
News

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and Estonia have launched cooperation talks in the field of cyber security and IT, the online news portal of Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reports.

Altogether €3.3 million of support will be allocated to future cooperation in cyber and information security. The agreement between NTNU and Estonia was signed during the official visit of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to the Baltics, NRK said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have established extensive bilateral cooperation with Norway via Norwegian support programs and NATO security policy. The two countries also recently signed an agreement launching a green ICT business development program worth €27 million.

In addition, hundreds of Norwegian companies operate in the Baltic countries.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

norwaycrown prince haakoncrown princess mette-maritcyber cooperation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.04

Riina Sikkut offered Ossinovski's position as health and labor minister

27.04

NATO team wins 2018 Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise

27.04

Government fulfills 93 percent of its 2016-2019 action plan

27.04

ETV+ to begin broadcasting on primary free-to-air network next year

27.04

Waste sorting plant in Lasnamäe catches fire

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

27.04

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

26.04

University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

BUSINESS
26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

24.04

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

Andres Herkel, Tarmo Kaldma, Viktoria Lukats, Jüri Saar and Olev Vaher are all candidates for the next chairperson of the opposition Free Party, to be elected at the party's May 12 general meeting.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:18

Finance minister: Digitial economy taxation issue needs to be resolved

12:49

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

10:13

Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks

28.04

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

28.04

Health fund pays €11 million for treatment of Estonians abroad in 2017

28.04

Mikser: NATO foreign ministers reaffirmed importance of allied relations

28.04

Ratas to nominate Janek Mäggi for public administration minister

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Greek defense chief in Estonia: We are working to solve common challenges

27.04

Riina Sikkut offered Ossinovski's position as health and labor minister

27.04

NATO team wins 2018 Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise

27.04

Government fulfills 93 percent of its 2016-2019 action plan

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

ETV+ to begin broadcasting on primary free-to-air network next year

27.04

Waste sorting plant in Lasnamäe catches fire

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

27.04

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

26.04

University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: