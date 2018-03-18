Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) and France's Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Mounir Mahjoubi are to sign a cooperation agreement between the two countries, the goal of which is to exchange best practices and solutions in the field of e-governance and digital governance.

In the agreement to be signed on Monday, both countries state the wish to keep the digital field as the horizontal priority of both countries' policies. The goal of this cooperation is to exchange experience, different e-solutions and information as well as principles in the fields of e-governance, digital economy and cyber security, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

Beginning in the second half of this year, visits and expert mentorships are to be conducted, various events organized, technical solutions for state information systems shared as well as positions on EU digital policies coordinated.

The French minister is also to open a business seminar for wooden house producers at the Estonian Embassy in Paris on Monday as well. Estonian businesses to take part in the seminar include Matek, EstNor, Production House, Ritsu AS, Q-Haus Baltic, Puitpesa and a representative of the Estonian Wooden Houses Cluster.

While in Paris, Palo will also visit Station F, the world's largest start-up incubator which is also interested in promoting women's entrepreneurship in partnership with Estonia.

The Estonian minister will be accompanied on her one-day visit by Deputy Secretary General for Communications and State Information Systems Siim Sikkut and public relations adviser Emilie Toomela.