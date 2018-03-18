news

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE).
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) and France's Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Mounir Mahjoubi are to sign a cooperation agreement between the two countries, the goal of which is to exchange best practices and solutions in the field of e-governance and digital governance.

In the agreement to be signed on Monday, both countries state the wish to keep the digital field as the horizontal priority of both countries' policies. The goal of this cooperation is to exchange experience, different e-solutions and information as well as principles in the fields of e-governance, digital economy and cyber security, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

Beginning in the second half of this year, visits and expert mentorships are to be conducted, various events organized, technical solutions for state information systems shared as well as positions on EU digital policies coordinated.

The French minister is also to open a business seminar for wooden house producers at the Estonian Embassy in Paris on Monday as well. Estonian businesses to take part in the seminar include Matek, EstNor, Production House, Ritsu AS, Q-Haus Baltic, Puitpesa and a representative of the Estonian Wooden Houses Cluster.

While in Paris, Palo will also visit Station F, the world's largest start-up incubator which is also interested in promoting women's entrepreneurship in partnership with Estonia.

The Estonian minister will be accompanied on her one-day visit by Deputy Secretary General for Communications and State Information Systems Siim Sikkut and public relations adviser Emilie Toomela.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

urve palofranceministry of economic affairs and communicationsdigital


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

BUSINESS
17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

Opinion
26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

22.02

Beyond the digital drivel: Long-term expats sound off about life in Estonia

20.02

Jüri Raidla: Estonia should halve number of state officials

14.02

Turbulent year ahead as Reform and Center get ready for election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the Reform Party has remained steadily high.

March party ratings: Opposition Reform party remains most popular

Support for the opposition Reform Party, which rose to a record high at the start of the year, remained high in March as well, while the popularity of the coalition Center Party also saw an increase this month, it can be seen from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

18.03

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia

18.03

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

18.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 2 | On the train

18.03

Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon receive UN mission medals

18.03

March party ratings: Opposition Reform party remains most popular

17.03

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: