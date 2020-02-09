In case you missed it, Monday, February 3- Sunday, February 9

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The Wuhan novel coronavirus, here represented as a 3D image, continues to make the headlines in Estonia as much as elsewhere.
The Wuhan novel coronavirus, here represented as a 3D image, continues to make the headlines in Estonia as much as elsewhere. Source: Gianluca Tomasello/Wikimedia Commons
With readers often having hectic lifestyles, it can be easy to miss what's been going on in Estonia this week. Here's a snapshot of some of the highlights

Barrels previously containing mustard gas removed from Saaremaa

Seven barrels thought to have once contained mustard gas were removed from the woods around Sõrve in Saaremaa .

Birds injured by oil pollution found in Saaremaa

Sõrve seems to have been a hot-spot for nefarious substances recently; several very ill and oil-sodden birds were found on its shore in the last week.

Language Inspectorate issue warnings to traders at Baltic Station Market

At the beginning of February, the Language Inspectorate (Keeleinspektsioon) issued a warning to three traders at Tallinn's Baltic Station Market who used foreign language advertising or public information in their premises without adding information in Estonian.

Foreign ministry stops issuing China tourism visas

Estonia has stopped issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus. The embassy is also evacuating diplomats' families from the country, and reducing its foreign mission functions in Beijing. An Estonian national was also evacuated by and to France, from the highly-affected Hubei province.

Paper: Arctic voyage plans floated for Admiral Bellingshausen 

The owners of the Admiral Bellingshausen yacht are discussing plans to sail the boat to the Arctic after a successful trip to Antarctica.

Foreign minister in Washington for religious freedom alliance event

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) attended a National Prayer Breakfast hosted by President Donald Trump in Washington. Estonia also joined a newly-formed religious freedoms alliance initiated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Estonian, Latvian security services raid suspected EU sanctions evaders

Estonian and Latvian security services jointly engaged in a counter-operation on Tuesday, aimed at suspected attempts to evade European Union sanctions, according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM's English-language page.

Bonnier Prize to be shared between ERR and Eesti Ekspress again

For the second year in a row, journalists from investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress, and public broadcaster ERR, shared the Bonnier award for investigative journalism, awarded by business daily Äripäev (Äripäev is Bonnier-owned-ed.). This time, TV journalist Anna Pihl (ERR) and Sulev Vedler (Eesti Ekspress) were recognized for their work in bringing the Listeria outbreak at a fish-processing plant to public attention.

Pharmacy magnate Linnamäe submits to pharmacy reform, seeks damages 

Pharmacy (and media and entertainment) magnate Margus Linnamäe has given way on surrendering majority control of his pharmacy chain – Apotheka – in line with the government's imminent pharmacy reform. This comes at a price, though, and Linnamäe is to seek damages from the state.

President did not proclaim pension reform law

President Kersti Kaljulaid, who was one of the authors of the current Estonian pensions system, knocked back the bill to make membership of the second pillar (employee contributions) of the pension system optional, whereas it had been mandatory for most wage earners since 2010.

The government and Riigikogu can make amends and resubmit it, but is under no obligation to. The next logical stage would be for the justice chancellor to take the bill before the Supreme Court.

Estonia's tennis stars in Fed Cup action

Tallinn hosted a round of the prime women's tennis tournament, the Fed Cup, ith Anett Kontaveit and the Estonian team playing Italy, Greece, Austria and Ukraine.

Katrina Lehis wins Barcelona individual Epee world championship round

Estonian women's fencer Katrina Lehis won the individual competition in the women's epee at the Barcelona world championship event on Saturday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

