Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

The UMEX 2020 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference has been running from Sunday and concludes on Tuesday. The Estonian participation has been coordinated by Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian Defense Industry Association, according to BNS, and is significant because several Estonian firms are involved in the development and production of unmanned land and airborne vehicles, as well as other smart solutions.

Milrem Robotics' Themis unmanned ground vehicle will be on show, as will DefSecIntel's threat detection automated surveillance platform, equipped with an integrated unmanned aerial inspection system, along with the Shark anti-drone device by Marduk Technologies, and battery-powered surveillance equipment from Defendec.

"UMEX targets a region gaining access to which is very difficult. This is why being present at the fair is extremely important, and Enterprise Estonia supporting it is commendable," said Gert Hankewitz, export director at Milrem Robotics, according to BNS.

Jukka Hahlantera, Enterprise Estonia's UAE export adviser, said that a consistent physical presence is crucial in the UAE and the surrounding region.

"What matters is personal relations, and business fairs are a good opportunity for forging these. In order to succeed in business, one must invest time in face-to-face communication and be available at all times," Hahlantera said.

While Estonian businesses have taken part in UMEX in the past, this year's event focuses on artificial intelligence and the use of smart technologies in unmanned systems, supplemented by a Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).

The businesses' participation is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, BNS reports, with Milrem, DefSecIntel, Marduk and Defendec all represented together, along with Estonian producer of unmanned aircraft systems, Threod Systems OÜ, which is exhibiting on a separate stand according to BNS.

