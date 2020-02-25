ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian defense industry businesses at a previous Abu Dhabi exhbition in 2017.
Estonian defense industry businesses at a previous Abu Dhabi exhbition in 2017. Source: IDEX 2017
News

Enterprise Estonia in cooperation with the Estonian Defense Industry Association is mediating the participation of Estonian businesses in the UMEX 2020 unmanned systems and technologies fair in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 23 to 25.

Estonian defense companies are taking part in a trade fair in Abu Dhabi, Baltic News Service reports.

The UMEX 2020 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference has been running from Sunday and concludes on Tuesday. The Estonian participation has been coordinated by Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian Defense Industry Association, according to BNS, and is significant because several Estonian firms are involved in the development and production of unmanned land and airborne vehicles, as well as other smart solutions.

Milrem Robotics' Themis unmanned ground vehicle will be on show, as will DefSecIntel's threat detection automated surveillance platform, equipped with an integrated unmanned aerial inspection system, along with the Shark anti-drone device by Marduk Technologies, and battery-powered surveillance equipment from Defendec.

"UMEX targets a region gaining access to which is very difficult. This is why being present at the fair is extremely important, and Enterprise Estonia supporting it is commendable," said Gert Hankewitz, export director at Milrem Robotics, according to BNS.

Jukka Hahlantera, Enterprise Estonia's UAE export adviser, said that a consistent physical presence is crucial in the UAE and the surrounding region.

"What matters is personal relations, and business fairs are a good opportunity for forging these. In order to succeed in business, one must invest time in face-to-face communication and be available at all times," Hahlantera said.

While Estonian businesses have taken part in UMEX in the past, this year's event focuses on artificial intelligence and the use of smart technologies in unmanned systems, supplemented by a Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).

The businesses' participation is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, BNS reports, with Milrem, DefSecIntel, Marduk and Defendec all represented together, along with Estonian producer of unmanned aircraft systems, Threod Systems OÜ, which is exhibiting on a separate stand according to BNS.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

milrementerprise estoniauaeestonian defense industryestonian defense companiesestonian defense industry association
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:58

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

16:43

Media union wants 18+ signs on erotic and videos with adult themes

16:21

Opposition MPs hail Riigikogu vote down of EKRE pharmacy bill

15:54

Snow expected to fall in coming days

15:38

ICT cluster developing platform for automated business transactions

15:23

Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

14:52

SEB Bank: Online purchases grow over 50 percent, 2017-2019

14:36

Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

14:12

Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

13:53

Masked defense unit participates in independence parade for first time

13:27

Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

13:10

EKRE's pharmacy reform bill rejected by Riigikogu

12:39

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

12:19

EDF personnel in Mali celebrate Independence Day

11:51

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

11:36

Burj Khalifa lit-up in blue, black and white for Estonian independence day

11:12

Pharmacy magnate urges Riigikogu to stand up for business freedoms

10:54

Independence day divers take Estonian flag to bottom of a lake

10:27

Survey: Support for Ratas and Center falls in Ida-Viru County

10:04

Toyota team boss: I forgave Tänak long ago

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: