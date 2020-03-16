ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime Minister: Return to normality after coronavirus is months away

ERR, ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A return to normality in Estonia following the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be months away, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Sunday.

Ratas noted that while the first full recovery from the virus has been officially confirmed, with more likely to arrive in the near future, strict caution was still needed.

"It will take weeks and months before we can return to our normal rhythm of life," Ratas wrote on his social media account Sunday afternoon.

"In the meantime, we need to deal with the spread of the virus at a social level, where every one of us needs to work individually. It is also prudent to avoid touching surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the virus and to use payment options other than cash," he added.

The prime minister confirmed his government would be taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of the virus, prevent the emergence of new outbreaks in Estonia, and protect the health of everyone.

Estonia is closing its borders to foreign nationals on March 17 and the government is urging all Estonian nationals to return to the country and asking travel companies to facilitate this.

Estonia's western islands, including the two largest, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, have additional travel restrictions in place. Only residents of those islands are permitted to travel there.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases to have been identified in Estonia stood at 171 on Sunday evening.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

