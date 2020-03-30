ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Government launches coronavirus crisis info page in English

News
ERR News
Entrance to the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government.
Entrance to the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian government has launched a coronavirus emergency situation page in English.

The page, which can be accessed here, draws together information on the emergency situation, declared on March 13, including aspects such as everyday needs, the crisis' effects on travel, the economy, and useful contact info such as the coronavirus hotline on 1247, and foreign ministry help.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases identified as at March 30 stands at 692, 20 of whom have since recovered, according to the Health Board (Terviseamet).

The Health Board's English-language page is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoalition governmentcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
