Government launches coronavirus crisis info page in English

The page, which can be accessed here, draws together information on the emergency situation, declared on March 13, including aspects such as everyday needs, the crisis' effects on travel, the economy, and useful contact info such as the coronavirus hotline on 1247, and foreign ministry help.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases identified as at March 30 stands at 692, 20 of whom have since recovered, according to the Health Board (Terviseamet).

The Health Board's English-language page is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!