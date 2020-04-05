ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

North American Estonian organizations issue coronavirus fake news statement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
EKN logo.
EKN logo. Source: EKN
News

The Estonian American National Council (EANC) and the Estonian Central Council in Canada (EKN) have issued a joint statement on fake news and misinformation related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The statement is primarily aimed at Estonian communities in North America, and its text is reproduced below.

The COVID-19 virus, also known as the corona virus, has caused great disruptions in all of our lives. Businesses have closed, many have lost jobs, major cities are still, while we are staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus. The numbers of people infected, and the rate of deaths are increasing daily. Burdens on hospitals and health care providers exceed anything seen before. During such a critical and unprecedented time, rumors and disinformation can quickly arise and be disseminated.  

The EANC and The EKN therefore advise all Estonians living in North America and beyond, to follow the instructions of government health officials and experts with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disinformation about treatments for COVID-19 is being widely disseminated, possibly including in our Estonian communities, which could lead to serious health consequences and could put our communities at risk should these be thought of as credible. 

Any claims about alternative treatments, miracle cures or any other methods to cure or prevent COVID-19, other than those officially published by your governments, should be viewed skeptically, as they could pose a serious risk to your health. 

Please follow the instructions of your local government, and practice physical distancing.  But most of all, avoid non-essential travel and stay home as much as possible. Information is changing constantly, so please check frequently for the latest updates. For instance, the White House has just announced that it advises the wearing of face masks in high density locations.

In the U.S., visit the US Center for Disease Control COVID-19 websites here and here, as well as official websites for the state in which you live.

In Canada, please visit the Government of Canada's COVID-19 website.

To volunteer in Canada to help deliver critical items, food and prescriptions to individuals affected by COVID-19 here.

We Estonians have lived through tough and difficult times before, and will do so again. Please keep safe!

The EANC is a nationally-elected central organization for Estonian Americans in the U.S. The EKN is the equivalent organization in Canada. Both were founded in the early 1950s.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian central council in canadaestonian american national councilcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:27

About-turn? Riigikogu inclined to allow foreign workers to continue working

12:49

Number of coronavirus patients in need of hospital care grows to 130 Updated

11:24

Swedbank has most deposits, Luminor loans

10:58

North American Estonian organizations issue coronavirus fake news statement

10:30

New restrictions take traders by surprise

09:42

Three Pärnu Maxima employees diagnosed with coronavirus

08:43

Poll: Coronavirus awareness nearly equal among Estonian-, Russian-speakers

04.04

Three million protective masks to be delivered to Estonia on Sunday

04.04

State to allocate €40 million for roads, €14 million to railway sector

04.04

Health Board combating coronavirus according to regional spread patterns

04.04

Defense Forces preparing to accept fewer conscripts this summer

04.04

Ministry still hoping to organize at least some state exams this year

04.04

Suspension of Estonia mine operations extended through end of April

04.04

Prison guards to switch to five-day schedules during emergency situation

04.04

Confirmed coronavirus cases total 1,018, death toll rises to 13

04.04

German aircraft bomb found in Järva County

04.04

Ministry: Most Estonians wishing to return from abroad have safely arrived

04.04

Government to decide on mass testing early next week

04.04

Google stats: Estonians' movements significantly affected by coronavirus

04.04

New restriction: Stricter rules for care homes introduced

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: