ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Municipalities have the right to conduct remote meetings online ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Siim Kiisler, a member of the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu, told ERR rural municipalities and cities have the full right to conduct council meetings remotely, and it is hoped teleworking will be allowed in the session hall of the Riigikogu soon.

"The reality is that many councils have already used this method. There are information technology solutions for this, voting is done over the Internet," Kiisler said. 

"As some councils have asked for clarification as to whether it is possible, the position of the Constitutional Committee was clear that it could be. It was supported by the Legal Adviser of the Ministry of Finance by our own decision, all our cities and municipalities can continue their work, to organize their council meetings."

Committees and factions of the Riigikogu already hold their sittings remotely, next the main hall of the Riigikogu should switch to telework. 

"The general attitude of everyone is that this telework should be launched as soon as possible, but such technical options are there," Kiisler added but some rules still need to ironed out, such as what happens is a member has technical issues.

Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:12

KredEx excludes several areas from crisis assistance funding

18:07

Helme wants Estonia temporarily out of EU emissions trading system Updated

17:55

Unemployment Insurance Fund accepting employer wage support applications Updated

17:45

Government drawing up plans for exiting the COVID-19 crisis

17:21

Tänak in the running for WRC's 'greatest driver of all time'

16:55

Tallink: Finnish restrictions on ferry travel might be loosened

16:29

Municipalities have the right to conduct remote meetings online

16:06

Hospitals' ethics committees draw up clinical policy for wider outbreak

15:16

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable

14:55

COVID-19 testing to include people without symptoms to get better overview

14:37

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production

14:06

Rural Affairs Committee supports extending work permits of foreign workers

13:51

Pevkur: Auxiliary police officers need to go through required training

13:36

Gallery: Large shipment of protective equipment arrived in Estonia

13:31

Teachers: Changes in education law must only apply during emergency

13:11

Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

12:49

Stockman Tallinn not affected by 'corporate restructuring'

12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: