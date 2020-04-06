Municipalities have the right to conduct remote meetings online

Siim Kiisler, a member of the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu, told ERR rural municipalities and cities have the full right to conduct council meetings remotely, and it is hoped teleworking will be allowed in the session hall of the Riigikogu soon.

"The reality is that many councils have already used this method. There are information technology solutions for this, voting is done over the Internet," Kiisler said.

"As some councils have asked for clarification as to whether it is possible, the position of the Constitutional Committee was clear that it could be. It was supported by the Legal Adviser of the Ministry of Finance by our own decision, all our cities and municipalities can continue their work, to organize their council meetings."

Committees and factions of the Riigikogu already hold their sittings remotely, next the main hall of the Riigikogu should switch to telework.

"The general attitude of everyone is that this telework should be launched as soon as possible, but such technical options are there," Kiisler added but some rules still need to ironed out, such as what happens is a member has technical issues.

Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

