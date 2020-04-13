Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

The Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu has submitted a bill amending the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act which would allow for the Riigikogu to hold sittings remotely.

Constitutional Committee member Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ERR that a sitting with remote participation must be decided by the board of the Riigikogu and for objective reasons.

According to Pevkur, the same rules would apply to remote sittings as apply to extraordinary or supplementary sittings.

"51 MPs must be present, and voting takes place just as it does now — electronically, using a voting terminal," he explained, adding that in the case of remote sittings, an electronic solution would be used that is made securely available to MPs.

"We are not creating a system that would enable MPs to just sit at home; an MP's place of employment is Toompea Castle, and in all typical cases we expect to work there," Pevkur continued. "The opportunity we're establishing is still exceptional in nature, and it requires a decision by the Riigikogu board, which must be made separately each time, but the duration is not limited to whether it is for one sitting or several sittings."

The MP noted that all of these principles are outlined in the bill, adding that he hoped that the Riigikogu will handle the bill quickly.

