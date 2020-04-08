Prosecutor's office sends Peeter Helme materials to court

The North District Prosecutor's office has sent materials on former Postimees editor-in-chief Peeter Helme, who has been charged with attempted sexual enticement of a child, to court, Baltic News Service reports. Helme denies the charges.

Helme said that he had visited an online chatroom and had engaged in chat with what he believed was an adult.

"It's so stupid, and I indeed feel like an absolute fool. The pastime of an unmarried person. I chatted with somebody in a chat room, … [who] ... turned out to be either a minor or a police officer who was there after someone, so to speak. To my own knowledge, I have not sexually enticed a minor," Helme told BNS.

Helme added that he will plead not guilty to the charges.

Which court the prosecutor's office materials had been sent to was not reported.

Investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress first reported in December that the previous month, Helme had been held by police for 20 hours on suspicion of sexually enticing a minor.

Helme was editor-in-chief of daily Postimees from April 3 to November 1 2019.

